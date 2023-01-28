Accidents | One person was seriously injured in a crash between a car and a truck in Kitee

The road was completely closed at the scene of the accident for several hours.

One a person was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon in a crash between a car and a truck on Puhoksentie in Kitee, North Karelia.

After the demanding extrication task, the driver injured in the accident was sent to the hospital for further treatment. Firefighter on duty Lari Parkkinen told STT that according to initial reports, the injuries were serious.

The road was completely closed at the scene of the accident for several hours. The rescue service received an alert from Kolar a little after 4 in the afternoon. The fire marshal on duty estimates from 8:00 p.m. that the traffic disruption will last until the early hours of the night.