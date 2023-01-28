Sunday, January 29, 2023
Accidents | One person was seriously injured in a crash between a car and a truck in Kitee

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
World Europe
The road was completely closed at the scene of the accident for several hours.

One a person was seriously injured on Saturday afternoon in a crash between a car and a truck on Puhoksentie in Kitee, North Karelia.

After the demanding extrication task, the driver injured in the accident was sent to the hospital for further treatment. Firefighter on duty Lari Parkkinen told STT that according to initial reports, the injuries were serious.

The road was completely closed at the scene of the accident for several hours. The rescue service received an alert from Kolar a little after 4 in the afternoon. The fire marshal on duty estimates from 8:00 p.m. that the traffic disruption will last until the early hours of the night.

