Accidents | One person was injured in a violent chase in Espoo – the police are investigating

One was injured in a violent run-off on Espoo’s Martinsillantie early on Tuesday, according to a release from the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

There were a total of four people in the car that ran off the road, one of whom was injured. According to Sanoma’s eyewitness observations, the car had driven into the Länsiväylä noise barrier.

The rescue service was alerted a little after one. According to the release, five units were sent to the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, there were also three ambulances, a rescue helicopter and several police patrols at the scene.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Police Department will handle further reporting on the matter.