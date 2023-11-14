Accidents | One person was injured in a collision between a freight train and a car in Pietarsaari

As a result of the collision, the passenger car was dragged along the train tracks for a distance of about 150 meters. The driver of the car was taken to hospital.

The accident happened when the driver of a passenger car drove in front of a freight train carrying timber at an unguarded level crossing, says the fire marshal on duty Ville Isomöttonen. The passenger car was on its way to the intersection of Ristikarintie and Alholmintie.

The front of the train collided with a passenger car. As a result of the collision, the passenger car dragged along the train tracks for a distance of about 150 meters. The driver of the passenger car was slightly injured in the accident and was taken to hospital.

A freight train only the locomotive driver was on board. The 500-meter freight train was on its way to the UPM factory in Pietarsaari when the collision occurred.

There were several units from the Ostrobothnia rescue service on the scene of the accident. They continued clearing the accident site until eight in the evening.