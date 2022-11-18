Friday, November 18, 2022
Accidents | One person has died in an accident on Nelostie in Jyväskylä

November 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

Traffic was disrupted for several hours due to the incident.

Middle Finland One person has died in a traffic accident that happened on Nelostie in Jyväskylä on Thursday evening, the police of Sisä-Suomen tells STT.

The police situation center did not say anything more about the events of Nelostie in the early hours of the night. More information is expected in the morning at the earliest.

Traffic was blocked in the southbound direction at the scene of the accident for several hours due to the incident. Since the beginning of the night, Fintraffic’s road traffic center said that traffic is running normally again.

The rescue service was alerted to the accident after nine in the evening. The accident site is located south of the Paloka ramp.

