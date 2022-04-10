Accidents One person died when a snowmobile sank on the ice in Rantasalmi

Two people have been taken to hospital.

One The man died when a snowmobile sank in the area between Rantasalmi and Rantakylä in Haukivesi, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

Three people were caught in the water while they were riding a snowmobile in melted ice, the STT was told by the rescue service.

Two of those involved in the accident got out of the water and have been taken to hospital. A third person died at the scene of the accident.

The Rescue Department received the alarm just before one night. More information is scheduled for Sunday.