Accidents One person died in a truck and car crash in Loviisa

May 8, 2021
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

In Loviisa one person died late Friday night in a collision between a truck and a car. The emergency center was notified of the road traffic accident on Friday before 11 p.m.

Eastern Uusimaa police reported the death at two in the morning on Saturday.

Due to the accident, traffic on Kuutostie was cut off at Liljendal for several hours in both directions. Eastern Uusimaa police said On Twitter after three in the morning that the road was opened to traffic.

.
