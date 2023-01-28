Accidents | One person died in a traffic accident in Liedo – the driver is suspected of drunk driving

Three people were also transported to the hospital.

Southwest Finland the police department says that there was a traffic accident in Liedo on the night between Friday and Saturday, in which one person died. In addition, three people were transported to the hospital to be checked.

According to the police release, the accident happened on Hämeentie, near Vierunpuisto. The police received information about the accident on Saturday at 00:09.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that two cars had driven in the direction of Lieto.

“At Vierunpuisto, the driver of another car had overtaken the car in front and lost control of his vehicle after passing. The car had skidded into a ditch and flipped onto its roof. One person was found dead and three were slightly injured in the vehicle. No one was injured in the overtaken car,” the police say in their release.

According to the police, the driver of the car is initially suspected of drunken driving, endangering traffic safety and causing death.

Hämeentie was closed at the accident site for almost two hours.