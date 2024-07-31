Wednesday, July 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | One person died in a head-on crash on Viitostie

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | One person died in a head-on crash on Viitostie
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The rescue service was alerted to the incident at half past seven in the evening.

One a person died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Viitostie north of Kajaani, says the Kainuu rescue service.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the truck drove into a ditch as a result of a head-on collision. The accident happened between Miettula exit and Jormua.

According to the rescue service, the driver of the truck loaded with timber was not injured. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The rescue service was alerted to the incident at around seven-thirty in the evening.

The Oulu police told STT that they would inform about the accident later.

#Accidents #person #died #headon #crash #Viitostie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Next Battlefield is ‘one of the most ambitious projects in our history,’ says EA CEO

Next Battlefield is 'one of the most ambitious projects in our history,' says EA CEO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]