Accidents | One person died in a head-on crash on Viitostie

Accidents|The rescue service was alerted to the incident at half past seven in the evening.

One a person died in a head-on collision between a truck and a car on Viitostie north of Kajaani, says the Kainuu rescue service.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the truck drove into a ditch as a result of a head-on collision. The accident happened between Miettula exit and Jormua.

According to the rescue service, the driver of the truck loaded with timber was not injured. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

The rescue service was alerted to the incident at around seven-thirty in the evening.

The Oulu police told STT that they would inform about the accident later.