Accidents | One person died in a drive-by in Eno, Joensuu

There were no other people in the car that hit the tree.

One a person died on Saturday evening in a drive-by in Joensuu’s Eno, says the Eastern Finland police.

According to the police, the car had come from the direction of Ahvenisentie and veered off the road, crashing into a tree. The driver of the car had died as a result of the collision. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The authorities received an alert about a road traffic accident about 2.5 kilometers from Eno-Joensuuntie in the direction of Ahvenine before ten in the evening.

Rescue personnel directed traffic on the spot and cleared the accident site. The police said on Sunday at 1 o’clock in the morning that traffic was moving normally at the scene.

The police and the accident investigation board are investigating what happened.