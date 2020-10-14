Accidents One person died in a crash of a truck and a car in Mustasaari

According to police, traffic was still at five o’clock at the scene of the accident.

Ostrobothnia A crash occurred on Mustasaari Highway 8 on Wednesday afternoon, killing one person. The matter was reported by the police.

According to police, a passenger car traveling in a northerly direction drifted into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided with a trailer truck.

According to police, the driver of the car died immediately after the crash. The driver was alone in the car. The truck driver was seriously injured and taken to Vaasa Central Hospital.

In an accident the truck trailer overturned and was left in the middle of the road.

According to police, traffic at the scene of the accident was still crossed at five o’clock. Traffic was directed through Maalahdentie, Rantatie and Sulva meadows.