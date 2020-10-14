Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents One person died in a crash of a truck and a car in Mustasaari

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to police, traffic was still at five o’clock at the scene of the accident.

Ostrobothnia A crash occurred on Mustasaari Highway 8 on Wednesday afternoon, killing one person. The matter was reported by the police.

According to police, a passenger car traveling in a northerly direction drifted into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided with a trailer truck.

According to police, the driver of the car died immediately after the crash. The driver was alone in the car. The truck driver was seriously injured and taken to Vaasa Central Hospital.

In an accident the truck trailer overturned and was left in the middle of the road.

According to police, traffic at the scene of the accident was still crossed at five o’clock. Traffic was directed through Maalahdentie, Rantatie and Sulva meadows.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Football Owls and Ireland on Olympic Stadium night in the League of Nations: HS will watch the match starting at 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In