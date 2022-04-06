Accidents One person died in a crash in Tampere, two were taken to hospital in critical condition

One a person has died in a crash on Lempääläntie in Tampere. In addition, two people have been taken to hospital in a critical condition, according to a fire chief on duty.

A truck and a car were involved in the accident. The dead and those taken to the hospital in critical condition were all in a passenger car. The truck driver was not injured.

The Rescue Department received information about Kolari shortly before ten o’clock on Wednesday night. According to the firefighter on duty, the road at the scene of the accident was closed to traffic before midnight.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.