Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Mikkeli

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Mikkeli

According to the police, the accident happened a little before ten in the evening near Otava on highway 5.

One a person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Mikkeli in Etelä-Savo on Friday evening, the police say.

According to the police, the accident happened a little before ten in the evening near Otava on highway 5.

A car approaching from the north collided with the front of a truck coming from the south. The driver of the passenger car died in the accident.

Highway traffic was diverted through a detour while the accident site was cleared. The police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.

#Accidents #person #died #collision #truck #car #Mikkeli

See also  Lula's party supports the dismissal of the head of the Army after the seizure of state powers
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin seeks military success to announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024

Putin seeks military success to announce his candidacy for re-election in 2024

Recommended

No Result
View All Result