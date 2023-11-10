Accidents | One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Mikkeli

According to the police, the accident happened a little before ten in the evening near Otava on highway 5.

One a person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Mikkeli in Etelä-Savo on Friday evening, the police say.

A car approaching from the north collided with the front of a truck coming from the south. The driver of the passenger car died in the accident.

Highway traffic was diverted through a detour while the accident site was cleared. The police say they are continuing to investigate the accident.