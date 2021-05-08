Saturday, May 8, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Loviisa

by admin
May 8, 2021
in World
0

Due to the accident, traffic on Kuutostie was cut off at Liljendal for several hours in both directions.

In Loviisa one person has died in a collision between a truck and a car. Eastern Uusimaa police reported the death to STT at two in the morning.

Due to the accident, traffic on Kuutostie was cut off at Liljendal for several hours in both directions. Eastern Uusimaa police tweeted after three in the morning that the road was opened to traffic.

The emergency center was notified of the road traffic accident on Friday before 11 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

.
#Accidents #person #died #collision #truck #car #Loviisa

Tags:
admin

admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?