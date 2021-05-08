Accidents One person died in a collision between a truck and a car in Loviisa

Due to the accident, traffic on Kuutostie was cut off at Liljendal for several hours in both directions.

In Loviisa one person has died in a collision between a truck and a car. Eastern Uusimaa police reported the death to STT at two in the morning.

Due to the accident, traffic on Kuutostie was cut off at Liljendal for several hours in both directions. Eastern Uusimaa police tweeted after three in the morning that the road was opened to traffic.

The emergency center was notified of the road traffic accident on Friday before 11 p.m. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.