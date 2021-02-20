Accidents One person died in a car accident on the West Road in Pori

The road surface was slushy at the scene of the accident.

One A person died on Friday at Pori in a crash on Highway 8, the Western Road, says the Southwest Finland Police Department. The accident occurred at five o’clock in the afternoon at the Huvilajuova bridge, some distance from the Luotsinmäki junction towards the Laani junction.

In the accident, two cars collided partially in a beak crash. A passenger car coming from the north direction deviated from the bow of the car that came up against it for an unknown reason.

The drivers in both cars were involved. The driver of the derailed car, born in the 1940s, who died in the accident. Another driver was taken to the hospital for inspection.

The road surface was slushy at the scene of the accident. The west road was closed to traffic for some time.

The police and the accident investigation board are investigating the causes of the accident.