Saturday, April 17, 2021
Accidents One person died in a beak crash in Koivukylä, Vantaa

April 16, 2021
in World
The driver of another car was injured in the accident and was taken to hospital.

One a person has died in a beak crash that occurred on Friday evening at 7 in the Koivukylänväylä in Vantaa, says the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department.

The accident involved two passenger cars, both with a driver.

The driver of another car was injured in the accident and was transported to the hospital. Another driver died of his injuries at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation.

The accident affected traffic in the evening on Koivukylänväylä. The police and the accident investigation board are investigating the causes of the accident.

