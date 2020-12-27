Accidents One person died and several were seriously injured in a three-car traffic accident in Äänekoski

According to the Inland Finland Police Department, there are a total of eight people exposed.

One a person has died and several were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Äänekoski, says the Central Finland Rescue Department. According to the Inland Finland Police Department, there have been eight people in the vehicles, one of whom has died.

The accident happened at about 10.30 in the morning on the four-way road between Äänekoski and Konginkangas.

According to the rescue service, the road at the scene of the accident is still crossed for several more hours. Police say the road is crossed in both directions.

The police will arrange a detour.