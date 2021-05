The emergency center received notification of the accident at 12.40.

Raseborg

Raseborg In Ekenäs, one person has died and another has been seriously injured while driving a car, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department.

The accident happened on Tenholantie today after noon. The accident hinders traffic in both directions. The clearing work is still ongoing.

The emergency center received notification of the accident at 12.40.