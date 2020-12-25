No Result
Accidents One died when two car drivers crashed on Viitasaari

December 25, 2020
The passenger car had set off and collided with the oncoming car above the side.

One person died when two car drivers crashed on Nelostie on Viitasaari on the Hännilänsalmi bridge, the Central Finland Rescue Department says in a press release.

The Rescue Department received an alert about the incident at about half past five on Christmas night. According to the press release, the passenger car had begun to throw leaves and collided sideways with an oncoming passenger car.

The driver of the car that left to throw died in the accident. There were two people on board in the oncoming car, and they were slightly injured. They were sent to Jyväskylä Central Hospital for examination.

The road was crossed for about half an hour due to an accident.

