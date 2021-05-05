Accidents One died on Viitostie in Mikkeli in a cam crash of a truck and a car

Traffic at the accident site is normal again.

Mikkeli In Otava on Highway 5, there was a bump crash between a car and a truck on Wednesday afternoon, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. The driver of the car died in the accident.

The accident happened at about 11.20. There is no information on the causes of the crash.

The lane north of Viitostie was crossed for many hours, but now traffic is normal again. Police informed about half past three that the truck is still in the ditch, but will be lifted out overnight.