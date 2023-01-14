Accidents | One died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Porvoo, across the road from traffic

The accident happened at the intersection of Mäntsäläntie and Erikantie, north of Porvoo. The road is closed for now. A detour has been arranged via Kaarenkyläntie, says the police.

In Porvoo one person has died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, says the Itä-Uusimaa police on Twitter.

The rescue service was notified of the accident shortly before eleven o’clock on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened at the intersection of Mäntsäläntie and Erikantie, north of Porvoo. The road is closed for now. A detour has been arranged via Kaarenkyläntie, says the police.

The driver of the car, who was alone in the car, died in the accident. The truck driver was not injured in the accident.