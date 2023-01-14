Saturday, January 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | One died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Porvoo, across the road from traffic

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 14, 2023
in World Europe
0

The accident happened at the intersection of Mäntsäläntie and Erikantie, north of Porvoo. The road is closed for now. A detour has been arranged via Kaarenkyläntie, says the police.

In Porvoo one person has died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, says the Itä-Uusimaa police on Twitter.

The rescue service was notified of the accident shortly before eleven o’clock on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened at the intersection of Mäntsäläntie and Erikantie, north of Porvoo. The road is closed for now. A detour has been arranged via Kaarenkyläntie, says the police.

The driver of the car, who was alone in the car, died in the accident. The truck driver was not injured in the accident.

#Accidents #died #headon #collision #car #truck #Porvoo #road #traffic

See also  Football “Deadly finisher” Dušan Vlahović moves to Juventus - transfer amount could reach 90 million euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Because of Scholz rules, many candidates are out of the question

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result