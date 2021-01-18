Accidents One died in a crash of a truck and a car in Lake Lapinjärvi

In addition, one person was seriously injured in the accident.

Rekan and one person has died in a road traffic accident between a passenger car in Lake Lapinjärvi in ​​Eastern Uusimaa. In addition, one person has been seriously injured.

According to the Rescue Department’s bulletin, the dead and injured were on board the passenger car. The truck driver is not injured.

The accident occurred on Monday early in the evening at about 7 p.m.

There are seven rescue units at the scene of the accident.

The exact location of the accident is at Rutum on Highway 6, which runs from Koskenkylä to Kouvola.

Eastern Uusimaa police said on Twitter that traffic on Highway 6 has been cut for the time being.

According to a statement from the Rescue Services Department, the road section has been closed for at least three hours from 8 pm onwards.