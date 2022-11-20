Accidents | One died in a crash between a bus and a car in Hyvinkää

There was a head-on collision between a bus and a car on Highway 25.

In Hyvinkää the driver of a passenger car has died in a head-on collision with a bus on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The Itä-Uusimaa police will tell you about it early Sunday morning.

According to the police, the bus driver was slightly injured in the accident.

Road 25 was completely closed at Hyvinkää for about three and a half hours due to the rescue and clearing work of the accident. According to the police, there was some queuing of traffic.

Central Uusimaa fire marshal on duty at the rescue service Tomi Airaksinen told earlier that according to his information, all 13 passengers of the bus were uninjured, but the first aid provided treatment to the driver of the passenger car. It is known that only the driver was in the car.

According to Airaksinen, the bus stayed on its wheels during the collision.

The police according to the passenger car drove towards the bus for an unknown reason. The matter is being investigated as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.

The police say they will provide more information on the matter on Sunday at the earliest.

The rescue service received information about the accident a little after one o’clock in the morning.