Saturday, December 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | One died after a snowmobile crashed into a tree in Savonlinna

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | One died after a snowmobile crashed into a tree in Savonlinna

There were two people on board, one of whom died and the other was slightly injured.

in Savonlinna a man died in a snowmobile accident that happened on Saturday evening.

The Etelä-Savo rescue service said on Saturday evening that the accident happened on Lautakodantie when the snowmobile hit a tree. There were two people on board.

The Eastern Finland police added later on Saturday evening in their own press release that a young man driving a snowmobile died in the accident that happened at seven in the evening. Another person on board was injured. According to the police, the snowmobile had been driven on the cottage road.

In addition to the police, the Road Traffic Accident Investigation Board is investigating the cause of the accident.

.

#Accidents #died #snowmobile #crashed #tree #Savonlinna

See also  Red Cross places tents for forty people on the Ter Apel application center site
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Superenalotto draw today 30 December 2023: the winning numbers

Superenalotto draw today 30 December 2023: the winning numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result