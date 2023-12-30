Accidents | One died after a snowmobile crashed into a tree in Savonlinna

There were two people on board, one of whom died and the other was slightly injured.

in Savonlinna a man died in a snowmobile accident that happened on Saturday evening.

The Etelä-Savo rescue service said on Saturday evening that the accident happened on Lautakodantie when the snowmobile hit a tree. There were two people on board.

The Eastern Finland police added later on Saturday evening in their own press release that a young man driving a snowmobile died in the accident that happened at seven in the evening. Another person on board was injured. According to the police, the snowmobile had been driven on the cottage road.

In addition to the police, the Road Traffic Accident Investigation Board is investigating the cause of the accident.

