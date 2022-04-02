The social post announces sad news: the death of a very great I photograph the likes of Patrick Demarchelierone of the greatest ever (he was the first to immortalize Lady Diana without forgetting that many high fashion maison advertising campaigns also bear his signature).

Unfortunately, haste is sometimes treacherous and an “m” is lost in the Vanity Fair social post. Thus the “The photographer from Normandy disappears at the age of 78”, it turns into “Fuck the photographer from Normandy at the age of 78”.

Things that can happen in even the best families, ‘running‘in the social world and in fact shortly after comes the correction.

“A little little letter, but it makes a certain difference”, in the meantime a user on Fb comments with a ‘smile’. “For a moment I thought my astigmatism was getting worse” … “How an m can change the meaning of a sentence” add others.

