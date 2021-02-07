In Ukraine, there was an emergency shutdown of power units at two power plants in Vinnitsa and Lvov regions. About this in Telegram-channel deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, head of the committee on energy and housing and communal services Andriy Gerus.

So, at 00:52 on February 6, unit No. 2 of Ladyzhinskaya TPP was shut down for emergency repairs. “The reason is the noise in the boiler furnace. Unit 5 of Dobrotvorskaya TPP was shut down for emergency repairs at 04:58. The reason is a malfunction of the safety machine, ”he wrote.

The deputy explained that accidents at power units significantly complicate the work of the country’s energy system. “Nevertheless, the system operator Ukrenergo is balancing the situation at the expense of other sources,” Gerus said.

Earlier, Ukraine turned to Belarus with a request for emergency supplies of electricity. The reason for the request was “the critical situation with the supply of power plants with coal”. Over the winter, coal reserves in Ukraine have decreased fivefold and now amount to half a million tons. So far, the parties have agreed to supply 500 megawatts from Belenergo. On February 2-3, due to accidents, the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya and Kurakhovskaya TPPs were stopped, in connection with which there was a noticeable shortage of electricity in the central regions of Ukraine.