No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents News Finn: Almost half of the Accident Investigation Board’s recommendations for 2010–2020 have not been implemented

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Less than a tenth of the recommendations made during 2010-2020 have been reported as not being implemented at all.

Nearly half of the recommendations issued by the Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) during 2010–2020 have not been implemented, says Uutissuomalainen.

During that time, Otkes issued a total of 586 safety recommendations based on its accident investigations, of which just over half, or 316, have been implemented. In addition, a small part has been partially implemented. The remaining recommendations have not yet been implemented.

Less than a tenth of the recommendations made during 2010-2020 have been reported as not being implemented at all.

Most of Otkes’ recommendations have been implemented in rail, aviation and water transport, where more than half of the recommendations have been implemented.

Otkes makes about 50-60 recommendations each year. Last year, 46 recommendations were issued.

Based on a single accident investigated, several recommendations are usually made. Recommendations do not have to be implemented.

The aim of the Otkes recommendations is to improve public safety and to avoid the recurrence of incidents such as those under investigation.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Norway | The identities of the five people killed in the Norwegian landslide have been reported, with three people still missing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.