Monday, August 8, 2022
Accidents | News agency: A Finnish hiker fell from a mountainside in Norway

August 8, 2022
A hiker in his twenties was rescued by helicopter and transported to the hospital.

Finn a hiker has been seriously injured in the municipality of Narvik in Norway. This is reported by a Norwegian news agency NTB.

According to the local police, the hiker in his twenties was hiking on Skjomtinden with a Finnish group when he fell down the mountainside.

He was rescued by helicopter around seven in the evening on Monday and transported to a hospital in Tromsa. It is not known how high the fall was, but the hiker was According to VG conscious when the police received information about what had happened.

According to VG, the other members of the group are fine.

Skjomtinden is a mountain peak in Narvik that belongs to the Skandians. Its highest point rises to 1,575 meters and is a popular hiking destination.

