Accidents New information on Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash: pilot’s hallucination proved fatal

The security authorities were heard in the trial on Tuesday.

NBA legend Kobe Bryantia, to his daughter and six other passengers tragic helicopter crash has received additional lighting, reports the news agency AFP.

During the crash trial, security authorities were heard on Tuesday that the pilot was likely to lose his sense of direction while flying in the middle of the clouds.

Chairman of the National Travel Safety Agency (NTSB) Robert Sumwalt stated in a public hearing that shortly before the crash, the pilot said he would ascend 4,000 feet, but in reality the helicopter turned left and began to land quickly.

“This movement is consistent with the pilot getting a hallucination in limited visibility. He misjudged that the helicopter was taking off when it was about to land, ”Sumwalt noted.

The accident happened just over a year ago in January. A helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas west of Los Angeles. None of those on the plane survived the accident.