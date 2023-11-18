Accidents | New information about the fatal crash of a former NHL player: Nic Kerdiles was driving drunk

According to the autopsy report, Kerdilis’ blood alcohol content was clearly above the legal limit.

With the former Anaheim Ducks player With Nic Kerdilis had alcohol in his blood when he died in a motorcycle accident last September. TMZ website tells about it based on the autopsy report.

According to TMZ, Kerdilis’ blood alcohol content was estimated at 1.24 per thousand. In Tennessee, the legal limit is 0.8.

According to the authorities, Kerdilis’ body was badly damaged in the accident. He suffered multiple broken bones, concussions and other injuries.

The accident of Kerdilis, 29, happened on the night of September 23 in Nashville. He drove his motorcycle past the stop sign without stopping and drove directly into the side of the car.

The person driving the car stopped immediately and called an ambulance. Kerdiles was rushed to the hospital, where he eventually died.

Kerdiles was a second-round draft pick of the Ducks in 2012. He played for the US national team at the 2013-14 World Junior Championships.

Kerdiles moved to the professional leagues in the spring of 2014. In his career, he played three NHL regular season games, four playoff games and 181 AHL games.