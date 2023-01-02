Accidents | New information about actor Jeremy Renner’s injury: His leg was caught under a plowing machine

The American actor is in critical but stable condition.

American actor Jeremy Renner51, was seriously injured while plowing snow on Sunday, reports, among other things, a British newspaper The Guardian.

According to the actor’s spokesperson, his condition is critical but stable. According to the spokesperson, Renner’s family is with him and the actor is receiving good treatment, the news agency AFP reports.

Renner had been clearing a road from the snow near his Tahoe home and was using a tracked snow plow when the device accidentally ran over one of his legs, according to TMZ tabloid website AFP.

Renner reportedly lost a lot of blood in the accident. The actor’s neighbor had put a tourniquet on him while they waited for the paramedics and the rescue helicopter to arrive.

Renner owns a farm in the Sierra Nevada mountains above Lake Tahoe in the United States.

There was a winter storm in the area on New Year’s Eve, which took electricity from an estimated 35,000 households. According to The Guardian, at least 60 people have died in the snowstorm in the United States.

Renner on Instagram has published several stories, in which he plows a snow-covered road. “Pulkkamäki for the children is almost ready,” Renner announced a week ago, just before Christmas.

On December 12, Renner shared a photo of a car buried in snow on Twitter with the caption: “Snowfall in Lake Tahoe is no joke.”

Renner especially known for his roles in films The Hurt Locker and The Townfor which he received Oscar nominations.

He has also become known for the role of the superhero Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye Marvel-films and for his role Mission Impossible in the film series.