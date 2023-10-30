Monday, October 30, 2023
Accidents | Nelostie closed to traffic in Joutsa, truck trailer across the road

October 30, 2023
There were no personal injuries in the accident. There is a detour past the accident site via Köysitie.

Nolostie is completely closed to traffic in Central Finland’s Joutsa, says Central Finland’s rescue service. The exact location of the accident is Ruusulanlampi between the Oravakivensalmi exit and Joutsa.

Tieliikennekeskus says that there is a detour past the accident site via Köysitie.

There is a truck trailer across the road at the scene. There were no personal injuries in the accident.

