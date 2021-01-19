No Result
Accidents Natural gas boiler caused carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment building in Hamina, two were taken to hospital

January 19, 2021
According to the on-call firefighter, it is very rare for a natural gas boiler to cause an increase in carbon monoxide.

19.1. 16:48

Two people were taken to hospital in Hamina due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a natural gas boiler, says the Kymenlaakso Rescue Department.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a very serious situation, emphasizes the on-duty firefighter Juhani Carlson.

“If you go to the hospital because of carbon monoxide poisoning, the poisoning condition has been pretty serious.”

Rescue Department received an alert for a three-story apartment building on Satamakatu on Tuesday before noon. The alarm was triggered by an emergency room already in place. The reason was the vague symptoms experienced by the residents. Both first aid and the rescue service measured gas concentrations on site. Carbon monoxide levels were dangerously high.

The flue of the heating mechanism was clogged, and as a result, carbon monoxide had been released into the homes.

“Because carbon monoxide is odorless, it often goes unnoticed,” Carlson says.

“In addition, it is very rare for a natural gas boiler to cause an increase in carbon monoxide. Typically, carbon monoxide poisoning is associated with the use of fireplaces. In general, the cases are such that an experienced rear user closes the dampers too early and starts to get symptoms such as headaches and nausea. ”

By three o’clock in the afternoon, the natural gas burner had been checked, the flue had been cleaned and the flats ventilated.

