Accidents More than ten cars crashed on Kallansilla in Kuopio

Traffic to the south is crossed.

Kuopio There has been a traffic accident on the Kallansillid involving more than ten vehicles and twenty people.

The crashes have occurred in the lanes going south at about half past four on a Saturday afternoon.

Police in Eastern Finland are asking to avoid traffic on the Kallansilla. Motorists are guided to the detour via Päivärinnantie.

Kallansillat is a four-kilometer-long embankment and bridge chain.