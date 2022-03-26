Sunday, March 27, 2022
Accidents More than ten cars crashed on Kallansilla in Kuopio

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World Europe
Traffic to the south is crossed.

Kuopio There has been a traffic accident on the Kallansillid involving more than ten vehicles and twenty people.

The crashes have occurred in the lanes going south at about half past four on a Saturday afternoon.

Police in Eastern Finland are asking to avoid traffic on the Kallansilla. Motorists are guided to the detour via Päivärinnantie.

Kallansillat is a four-kilometer-long embankment and bridge chain.

Clock genes: their ASD-related mutation

Recommended

