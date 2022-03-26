Accidents More than ten cars crashed on Kallansilla in Kuopio

Traffic to the south is crossed.
Kuopio There has been a traffic accident on the Kallansillid involving more than ten vehicles and twenty people.
The crashes have occurred in the lanes going south at about half past four on a Saturday afternoon.
Police in Eastern Finland are asking to avoid traffic on the Kallansilla. Motorists are guided to the detour via Päivärinnantie.
Kallansillat is a four-kilometer-long embankment and bridge chain.
#Accidents #ten #cars #crashed #Kallansilla #Kuopio
