Accidents | More than 90 people died after the ship sank off the coast of Mozambique, including several children

Mozambique on the coast, at least more than 90 people have died, according to the authorities, when a fishing boat ran into difficulties and sank.

There were about 130 passengers on the ship and it was on its way to an island in the province of Nampula. Belonging to the provincial leadership Jaime Neto told the media that the ship sank because there were too many people on board and it was not suitable for carrying people.

According to Neto, 91 people died, among them several children. The rescuers had found five survivors on Sunday, but the weather conditions are making the rescue work difficult.

According to Neto, most of the people tried to leave the area due to panic caused by false information about the spread of cholera in the country. At this point, approximately 15,000 cholera cases have been identified since October and 32 deaths have been recorded, according to information from the Mozambique authorities.

One third of all cases of the disease in the country have been found in Nampula. In recent months, a large number of people from the neighboring province of Cabo Delgado have also fled to the area due to jihadist attacks.