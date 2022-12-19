Accidents | More than 30 people were injured in bad turbulence on a flight to Hawaii

Due to the turbulence, a total of 36 people were injured, of which 11 received serious injuries.

Over 30 people were injured on Sunday when a plane on its way to Hawaii got into bad turbulence. The news agency Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter The New York Times (NOW).

At the time of the incident, there were 238 passengers and a crew of 10 on board the Hawaiian Airlines plane, which was on its way from Phoenix, Arizona to Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii. The turbulence hit about half an hour before landing in Hawaii.

The plane landed at Honolulu airport around 11 a.m. Sunday morning local time, i.e. around 11 p.m. Finnish time.

Spokesperson for local rescue authorities by Shayne Enright among the injured are, among others, three members of the plane’s crew and one little child a little over a year old. One of the seriously injured is a teenager.

Enright said the injuries officials are treating include a serious head injury, lacerations, contusions and loss of consciousness. According to him, none of the injured seemed to have life-threatening injuries.

NYT’s according to a Hawaiian Airlines representative Jon Snook said at a press conference on Sunday that the turbulence was caused by unstable weather near the Hawaiian Islands.

He said that although the turbulence had struck completely unexpectedly, the seat belt indicator had been on at the time of the incident. Many of the injured were not wearing their seat belts.