Accidents | More than 30 people drowned along with a migrant ship that sank off the coast of Italy

More than a thousand migrants are known to have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean this year.

From the beginning of the week The death toll from a ship carrying migrants that sank off the southern coast of Italy has risen to 34, according to the Italian Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said on Friday that they found 14 people missing in the accident dead in the sea.

The ship sank in the night between Sunday and Monday more than 200 kilometers from the coast of Calabria, Italy. After the shipwreck, 11 people were rescued from the sea. The search is still ongoing.

The aid organization Doctors Without Borders said that those who survived the accident said that there were around 60 missing in total.

According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 3,000 migrants disappeared or died in the Mediterranean last year. More than a thousand migrants who set out to cross the Mediterranean this year have reportedly disappeared or died.