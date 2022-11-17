Accidents | More than 20 died in a fire in Gaza, the house was probably storing fuel

Among the dead were at least seven children.

Gazan in the Palestinian Territory, at least 21 people have been killed in a fire. At least seven of the dead were children, hospital sources say.

According to the Islamist extremist organization Hamas, which rules Gaza, several people have also been injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire that happened in the Jabalia refugee camp area is not yet known, but based on unconfirmed information, fuel would have been stored in the house.

People from the neighborhood gathered at the front door of the fire scene.

of the Palestinian Authority according to sources, Israel has been asked to open the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel for urgent hospital transport of seriously injured people. According to sources in the Israeli Defense Ministry, Israel is ready to provide all necessary assistance.

About 2.3 million people live in the Gaza Strip, which is the size of Espoo. Israel has blockaded the area since 2007. Because there are frequent power outages, residents rely on other means for cooking and heating, which increases the risk of fire.