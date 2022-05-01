Accidents More information on the traffic accident on the North Spanade: the driver is suspected of, among other things, drunk driving, the injured have been discharged from the hospital

Helsinki police launched a preliminary investigation into the North Spaniel accident.

Helsinki police suspect the 33-year-old man drove into the crowd on North Esplanade on May Day at seven in the evening.

The police report in a press release.

The man is tentatively suspected of aggravating road safety, aggravated drunk driving, guilt of injury, resistance to an official and stubbornness.

Proceedings began when a police patrol showed a driver a stop sign on the North Shore. The suspect did not follow the stop order issued by the police.

The driver headed for his car towards Pohjoisesplanadi, where there were a lot of people celebrating May Day. Police did not chase him.

The suspect collided with another car at Pohjoisesplanadi 37. Three people were injured in the accident, one of whom was a suspect. All of the injured received treatment in the hospital. Injured plaintiffs have escaped treatment.

In charge Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Kalle da Silva Gonçalves reports that police have collected a wealth of video footage and eyewitness sightings from the scene, which are being reviewed.

“In addition, we will continue to talk to stakeholders and witnesses,” says da Silva Gonçalves.

The suspect endangered the safety of numerous bystanders while driving. In addition, a large number of vehicles were crashed in the accident.

Police are not yet aware of this.