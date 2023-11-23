Accidents | Moments of horror on Nelostie: A huge tire suddenly hit the windshield of a passenger car

There were no injuries in the accident and traffic has returned to normal.

Highway 4 on Thursday at noon, a scary accident happened, where the tire of the truck’s full trailer came off and hit the windshield of the car driving behind.

Firefighter on duty at Central Finland Rescue Service Eevakaisa Salmi says that fortunately there were no personal injuries in the situation.

“The tire of the truck’s trailer had come off and hit the passenger car’s windshield. The car had stayed in the lane and the truck had continued for some distance and then stopped,” says Salmi.

Accident happened in Laukaa on the four-lane road, at the Vehniä village road underpass. The northbound lane was closed for about an hour while the incident was investigated, according to Salme.

The passenger car was towed from the accident site, and traffic returned to normal around 1:15 p.m. in the afternoon.

According to Salmi, the rescue service does not know exactly why the tire of the truck’s full trailer came off and how it hit the windshield.

“Sometimes in the past, such tire separations have happened. The tire probably had to bounce off the road surface or fly to hit the windshield,” Salmi reflects.