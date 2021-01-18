Accidents Miners trapped in blast in China – For more than a week, nothing was heard of them until rescuers received a message from underground

Rescue workers brought to the surface a message sent by the miners. It says some workers have been injured and are in urgent need of medication.

In China miners trapped underground in the gold mine explosion have managed to send a message to rescuers, according to news agency AFP.

A mine explosion occurred more than a week ago on January 10 in Qixia City, Shandong Province. 22 miners were stuck more than 600 meters from the mine entrance.

Rescue personnel at the scene of the accident on 13 January.­

About the employees no signs of life were obtained for a long time. Rescue workers were drilling in the mine on Sunday afternoon when they heard the “sound of knocking”.

After that, the miners had managed to send a message to the surface saying 12 of them are still alive, but four have been injured.

“We are in need of flu drugs, headache drugs, wound tape and NSAIDs, and three people have high blood pressure,” a message from the local government on Monday said.

The author of the message asked rescuers to send down antihypertensive drugs from their car. He also warned that there is a lot of water around the workers underground.

“We hope our savior doesn’t stop so we still have hope. Thank you, ”read.

Chinese the television channel CCTV footage shows how rescuers sent food to miners using a metal wire. When the wire was lifted back up, a message tag was included.

The mine is owned by a company called Shandong Wucailong Investment. Two officials have been fired due to the explosion.

Mining accidents are common in China due to poor safety practices and poor enforcement.

In December, 23 workers died after being stuck in a mine in Chongqing City. Just months earlier, 16 people in the same city died of carbon monoxide poisoning when they were trapped in a coal mine underground.