Accidents | Metro trains collide in Mexico, one dead and dozens injured

Passengers were trapped in the carriage.

One one person has died and 57 have been injured in a collision between two metro trains in Mexico’s capital, Mexico City. In addition, a few passengers were trapped in the carriage, but they were rescued in good condition.

According to the authorities, the deceased was a young woman. The driver is said to be the most seriously injured. Some of the injured people counted by the authorities only had minor injuries, which were nevertheless evaluated at the hospital.

Twenty there are 195 stations and 12 metro lines in the metro network of Mexico City, which has a million inhabitants. According to the authorities’ estimate, there were approximately 837 million passengers in 2021. The maintenance of the city’s metro network is often criticized as insufficient.

One of the most serious accidents happened in May 2021, when 26 people died and dozens were injured after a subway bridge collapsed.