Accidents | Major traffic accident on Nelostie, several vehicles involved

September 13, 2024
Accidents | Major traffic accident on Nelostie, several vehicles involved
The accident happened near Mäntsälä at the Tuuliuruusu intersection. Traffic in the direction of Lahti is completely stopped.

On the fourth road there has been a major road traffic accident near Mäntsälä at the Tuuliruusu intersection. Traffic in the direction of Lahti is completely stopped.

Several vehicles were involved in the traffic accident, says an eyewitness Tilannehuone-on the website. According to the observation, there are several wrecked vehicles on the lot. Eyewitness observation is unverified.

The editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat was there Antero Mukka described the crash as looking bad. According to him, there were several cars on the bank. There were car parts on the roadway.

According to Muka, there were several fire trucks and ambulances in the area. At least some of the crashed cars seemed to still have people inside. A long line had gathered on the road.

The rescue team was notified of the accident at around 5:25 p.m. One of the lanes is in use, the central Uusimaa rescue service told Helsingin Sanomat a little after dusk. However, traffic in the area is congested.

The news is updated.

