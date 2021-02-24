Accidents Los Angeles County Sheriff: Tiger Woods avoids charges of reckless driving

The car wrecked very badly and Woodls seriously injured his leg.

On Tuesday morning A golf superstar in a fierce car accident in the United States Tiger Woods shall not be charged with reckless driving. Reported With their Twitter account Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Alex Villanueva.

Accident took place in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Woods’ car spun around several times until it stopped next to the road. Woods was alone in the car. There were no others involved in the exit.

Woods recovers from surgery that repaired serious injuries to his right leg.

In a crash situation the car wrecked so badly that Woods had to be detached from the driver’s seat and taken out of the car through a broken windshield.

Sheriff Villanueva was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident and he investigated Woods’ well-being and the initial injury situation.