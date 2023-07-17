Accidents | Lightning struck a golfer and caused serious injury in Sweden

Lightning struck unexpectedly on Monday morning.

Swedish a golfer has been seriously injured as a result of a lightning strike, a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet and a golf club Falkenbergs Golfklubb they said on Monday.

There was competition on the Falkenberg golf course on Monday morning, when lightning struck completely unexpectedly on the green of the 11th hole and the fairway of the 16th hole at 10:40 a.m.

There were several people near the spot where the lightning struck. One player was struck by lightning and another player was knocked down by the pressure wave from the lightning strike.

“He was seriously injured,” CEO of Falkenbergs GK Mikael Norman told Aftonbladet.

Lightning strike the injured player was immediately resuscitated on the spot with CPR. The defibrillator fetched from the clubhouse was there in a few minutes, and the ambulance also arrived quickly.

Life-saving measures continued on the field until the ambulance took the player to the hospital.

“As we write this, we know he is seriously injured, but we don’t change, so we can only hope [parasta]. We can also say that everyone who was there did a fantastic job”, Falkenbergs GK announced.

The competition was immediately suspended. The golf week that started on Sunday will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.