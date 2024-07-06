Accidents | Lääkäri-Atte warns about young people’s summer hobby: “There can be a very high price for risk-taking”

Accidents|Fun for young people can lead to paralysis or death, warns Atte Virolainen, a doctor known from social media.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Jumping from bridges is a dangerous summer hobby especially favored by young men. Jumping causes injuries and quadriplegics every year. During the summer months, the rescue service rescues several people who have jumped from bridges.

Jumping from bridges is a dangerous summer hobby, reminds the social worker Atte Virolainen.

According to him, it is mainly a hobby of young men under the age of 30. Jumping is often done with a group of friends, and the background is the desire to show off.

Atte Virolainen.

“One stupid risk-taking can come at a really high price,” Virolainen says.

In his Instagram update, he rides a water jet on the banks of the Kaskisaari bridge and pictures a jump rope that hangs from the bridge. The bridge connecting Kaskisaari and Lehtisaari is one of the bridges in Helsinki that have been jumping into the water for years.

Careless dives from pedestrian bridges cause quadriplegics and other injuries in Finland every year, such as milder spinal cord injuries. At worst, diving can be life-threatening.

The Estonian has extensive expertise on the subject. Before training as a doctor, he has worked as a firefighter and nurse and completed lifeguard training.

“It’s really bad if you jump off a bridge and there is a log under the water,” says Virolainen.

Many may defend bridge jumping by saying that the place is already familiar. There is still no guarantee of safety. During the winter, driftwood may have drifted into the area, which can lurk just below the surface, but are not visible from the surface.

According to him, jumpers should take into account the fact that Finland’s natural waters are cloudy, and there is often no visibility to the bottom.

According to the Estonian, minors also jump from the bridges. He hopes that parents would discuss the topic with their children and open up about the risks of pastime.

“When you’re young, you imagine you’re immortal, and you don’t always think about risks yourself,” Virolainen says.

Jumping from bridges can also lead to other dangerous situations.

The low speed limit under the bridges is not always followed, says Virolainen. So it is possible that a careless boater or jet ski driver will not see the jumper and run over him.

Helsinki fire chief Sami Lindberg says that more people a month are rescued from the water during the summer. He confirms Virolainen’s view that jumping can cause serious injuries.

Alarms are taken seriously by the rescue service.

“Incidents always require a reaction from us, and in these situations we go on a water rescue mission,” says Lindberg.