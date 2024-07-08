Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/08/2024 – 17:47

Nine people died this Monday (8) in accidents on highways in Espírito Santo and São Paulo. In Espírito Santo, on BR-262, at Km 169, near the city of Ibatiba, a van carrying 11 Corinthians fans crashed head-on with a bus. The fans were returning to Vitória, Serra and Cariacica, in Espírito Santo, after watching the game between the São Paulo team and Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, on Sunday afternoon (7).

In the interior of São Paulo, a minibus collided with a bus in the early hours of today, and six people died.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported that the accident in Ibatiba occurred at around 1:40 a.m. The victims of the van were trapped in the wreckage, and the Fire Department was called. On the bus, only the driver suffered minor injuries. The fans, members of the Gaviões da Fiel do Espírito Santo fan club, were taken to hospitals in the Espírito Santo cities of Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Venda Nova do Imigrante and Ibatiba.

The accident in Ipeúna, in the interior of São Paulo, with six deaths, occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Km 93 of the Irineu Penteado Highway (SP-191). The collision was between a bus and a minibus serving the Unified Health System (SUS) of the municipality of São Pedro. The minibus was taking patients from the municipality to undergo tests in the city of Rio Claro, São Paulo. Four people died at the scene and two died in hospitals in the cities of Charqueada, Ipeúna and Rio Claro, São Paulo.

SOS Roads

According to a survey by the SOS Estradas movement, in 72 hours, 15 people died at the scene of this accident and at least 47 were injured.

In the early hours of Friday (5), a tourist bus carrying pilgrims from Itapeva to Aparecida do Norte crashed into the pillar of an overpass and, in the crash, 10 people died. Two, who were hospitalized, died on Sunday. The accident occurred on the Professor Francisco da Silva Pontes Highway, at kilometer 171, near the city of Itapetininga, in the interior of the state.

In that accident, the bus driver told authorities that the vehicle’s steering locked.

Rodolfo Rizzotto, a member of SOS Estradas, cited two factors that may have contributed to the accidents: fatigue and incompetence. “The impact between one heavy vehicle and another is catastrophic,” said Rizzotto.