Accidents | Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones after falling under his six-ton ​​snow plow

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the accident.

American actress Jeremy Renner52, said that he had broken more than 30 bones in an accident that happened at the turn of the year, where he was crushed by his own six-ton ​​tracked plow while plowing snow.

“These more than 30 bones will heal and become stronger in the same way that the bond between family and friends becomes stronger,” Renner wrote on Instagram on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support.

Renner owns a farm in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Lake Tahoe. The winter storm raging on New Year’s Eve left the roads in the area full of snow, and Renner tried to plow open the road leading to his place.

In addition to the role of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel films, Renner is known for films The Hurt Locker and The Townboth of which earned him Oscar nominations.