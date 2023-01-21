Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones after falling under his six-ton ​​snow plow

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2023
in World Europe
0

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the accident.

American actress Jeremy Renner52, said that he had broken more than 30 bones in an accident that happened at the turn of the year, where he was crushed by his own six-ton ​​tracked plow while plowing snow.

Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the accident.

“These more than 30 bones will heal and become stronger in the same way that the bond between family and friends becomes stronger,” Renner wrote on Instagram on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support.

Renner owns a farm in the Sierra Nevada mountains near Lake Tahoe. The winter storm raging on New Year’s Eve left the roads in the area full of snow, and Renner tried to plow open the road leading to his place.

In addition to the role of Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in the Marvel films, Renner is known for films The Hurt Locker and The Townboth of which earned him Oscar nominations.

See also  ACM Neto's advantage in Bahia drops 10.7 points, says Paraná Pesquisas

#Accidents #Jeremy #Renner #broke #bones #falling #sixton #snow #plow

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Steam page open, with release date

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result