Accidents IS: There was a serious downhill accident on the slopes of Ruka: a snowboarder was seriously injured

The injured were taken to Oulu University Hospital for treatment.

Rukan on a ski slope in Kuusamo on Wednesday evening there was a rare serious accident, said Evening News on Friday. The matter was confirmed to the magazine by Ruka’s local director Matti Parviainen, according to which a serious collision took place on Ruka’s Mastorinte at about half past seven on Wednesday.

According to IS data, the skier collided with a snowboarder stationary on the slope from behind. The snowboarder is said to have been seriously injured and being treated at Oulu University Hospital.

Parviainen told the newspaper that Ruka had been notified of the incident by the police and the Security and Chemicals Agency Tukes. According to him, such serious accidents occur in Ruka less than once a year. Ruka has about 400,000 visitors in winter.