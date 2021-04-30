Friday, April 30, 2021
Accidents Indonesia plans to lift the sunken submarine from a depth of hundreds of meters

by admin
April 30, 2021
World
The wreck is at a depth of about 800 meters and has broken up into three pieces.

Indonesian authorities said Friday that the navy is trying to bring to the surface the wreck of a submarine that sank near Bali. 53 Marines died in Turma.

According to the Navy, preparations for the withdrawal will begin as soon as two vessels specializing in deep-sea operations arrive.

“It’s hard to say the exact schedule, but I can say we’ll start as soon as help arrives,” the Navy commander confirmed Yudo Margono.

Wreck is at a depth of about 800 meters and has disintegrated into three pieces.

The KRI Nanggala 402 submarine disappeared last Wednesday during rehearsals. The submarine was built in Germany in 1981 and was one of five in the Indonesian navy. The same type of submarine is used in several other countries.

