Accidents | In the hacking event, two drinking barrels exploded: windows were broken and the eardrum was ruptured

Two beer kegs exploded at a hacker event organized at the Helsinki Cable Factory over the weekend. The explosion was so powerful that it broke windows and punctured the eardrum.

20.2. 18:53

On the weekend A strange accident happened at Helsinki Cable Factory when two pressurized beverage containers exploded during the Disobey 2023 hacker event. Ilta-Sanom according to, it’s about beer barrels.

The explosion was so powerful that it broke several interior windows and punctured one person’s eardrum. Another person was found to have significant nosebleeds after the accident, the organizers of the event say in a statement published on their website in the bulletin.

The explosion happened on Saturday at half past two in the afternoon during the presentation of the main speaker of the day. The exploded barrels were on the balcony of the second floor at the point of the information security company Nixu.

Immediately after the explosion, people who were near it were sent to the health center for a check-up. The bulletin urges all those who were present to seek treatment if they subsequently develop symptoms, for example in the ears.

Disobey according to the announcement, the drinking containers had been checked the same morning and had the correct pressure. The people who used the dishes also had previous experience with them.

According to the release, the mechanical pressure control valve did not appear to be externally damaged.

“Similar pressure vessels usually get damaged when they are transported or handled incorrectly, but so far there is no reason to suspect either,” the release states.

The root cause of the accident is not yet clear. According to the organizers of Disobey, the investigation will continue with the authorities if necessary.

The Nordic hacker event Disobey was organized now for the sixth time. The purpose of the event, which is open to the public, is to strengthen hacker culture and teach visitors ways to take care of their own digital security.